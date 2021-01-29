Teen charged in double murder

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a double homicide in Panama City Beach.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 19-year-old is accused of a double murder in Panama City Beach.

Robert Shawn Fowler, 48, and Robert Keith Gilmore, 51, were found shot and killed at a home on Delmar Drive on Tuesday. 

Ruez P. Hicks, 19, was arrested Friday on an open count of murder, Bau County Sheriff’s wrote in a news release. Hicks is a transient from the Albany, GA area, and is believed to have been in our area for approximately two months, deputies added. 

The arrest occurred at home on Verona Street in Panama City, Beach. 

“This investigation is continuing and additional details will be released on Monday,” deputies wrote.

READ MORE: BCSO CONTINUES TO INVESTIGATE DOUBLE HOMICIDE

