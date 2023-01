OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teen was arrested during a basketball game at Fort Walton Beach high school.

18-year-old Treyvion Braxton allegedly brought a gun to the game. Deputies said the gun matched the brand, model and serial number of a firearm stolen this past May.

The teen has been charged with possession of a firearm at a school-sponsored event and unlicensed carry of a gun. He was also charged with grand theft of a firearm.