Teen arrested for allegedly beating grandmother

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- A Washington County teen is behind bars after allegedly beating his grandmother while under the influence of drugs.

Deputies were called to a home located on Greenwood Drive in Caryville in reference to a disturbance. When authorities arrived on the street, they found 17-year-old Cameron Williams walking down the road with a backpack.

Reports indicate Williams was on meth and punched his grandmother following an argument regarding using the family car. Williams then left the home with his belongings.

When confronted, he immediately notified deputies that he had a firearm in his bag. He complied with authorities and surrendered the .38 caliber handgun along with a digital scale, a glass pipe, and about 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Williams later admitted to authorities that he did in fact punch his grandmother, who did have visible injuries.

He’s been booked into the Washington County Jail and faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and battery.