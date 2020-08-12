Team Trump tour bus stops in Miramar Beach

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Team Trump Tour Buses are headed across the United States. The Florida tour bus made its last stop Wednesday in Miramar beach.

News 13 got an exclusive interview with President Trump’s 2016 Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

During the 2016 elections, President Trump capitalized on rallies, but now that cannot be the case due to the pandemic. The question is, will this create challenges for this upcoming election.

“The old way of doing it worked in 2016, but we changed the way that campaigns are structured in 2016 and how they functioned,” said Lewandowski. “We are changing it again.”

Back in 2016, Trump attended two to three rallies a day in different time zones.

“He outworked his opponent, and we saw it every single day with these rallies,” said Lewandowski.

During the pandemic, things have looked different.

Lewandowski said the Trump Team, as well as the president himself, are busy with virtual campaign calls and Facebook lives broadcasting to millions every day.

“It has just been so great to thank all of our supporters at all of our field offices; it has really just been a thank-you tour,” said Bondi. “We had eric trump with us.”

Bondi said they have been safe socially distancing and wearing masks.

“But it is great to be out here among people that are just so positive for the president,” said Bondi.

Many gathered to hear both Bondi and Lewandowski speak Wednesday.

Bondi spoke about the current economy under President Trump. She said she thinks he is the only one that can rebuild our country.

“And we are so proud of that, and he is going to do that,” said Bondi. “Even in July alone, 1.8 million jobs were already added.”

Lewandowski now serves as a senior advisor to the Trump 2020 Campaign, which he says is less stressful.

“But it is also a reminder of what is at stake in this election,” said Lewandowski. “For the last five to six years, we have had the privilege to travel the country with candidate Trump, president-elect Trump, and now President Trump. I’ve seen, in every corner of this country, what the American people want.”

Lewandowski said the difference between Biden and President Trump is night and day.

“Get out and vote, we are counting on Democrats, Independents, everyone because everyone wants a strong economy,” said Bondi.

Bondi said the best way to vote right now if you do not want to go in person, is to request an absentee vote.

The Team Trump Tour Bus will be headed to Nevada next.