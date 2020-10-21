Team Trump Bus Tour returns to Miramar Beach with new guests

MIRAMAR BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — With the election only two weeks away the Trump campaign is again working to get out the vote in The Panhandle.

The Team Trump Bus Tour came back again to Miramar Beach Tuesday. This time with new guest speakers.

“In the Florida Panhandle, we elect presidents,” said Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

As soon as the bus rolled up, supporters started chanting, they said they want four more years of Trump in office.

“We continue to see tremendous enthusiasm for the president’s campaign,” said Gaetz. “And that is matched with a real uptick in Republican voter registration in Florida.”

Many supporters gathered to hear Former Acting US Attorney General Matt Whitaker, John Pence, the Vice President’s nephew, and the Trump Campaign Senior Advisor, Matt Schlapp the American Conservative Union Chairman as well as Congressman Matt Gaetz.

“It’s not just whether or not you are for the president, or not on the election,” said Schlapp. “It’s this whole question on what’s America, what kind of America do you want.”

The guest speakers told supporters how important it is to support what they believe in, and translate that to their votes.

“Donald Trump has had three and a half years to really fundamentally change the United States for the better, and improve Americans’ lives,” said Whitaker. “A majority of Americans believe their lives are better over the last four years.”

Before residents cast their ballots, Whitaker said Americans need to think about who is best equipped to bring America out of this flash recession and back into prosperity.

“This president has been there for us, so we are going to be there for him,” said Gaetz.

Early voting starts on October 24 for Walton County residents.

“This election is about whether America remains, America,” said Pence.

The next stop for the Team Trump Bus Tour will be in Pensacola.