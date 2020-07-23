Teachers union negotiates with school board leaders as start of school nears

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Earlier this week Florida’s largest teachers union filed a lawsuit to block the return of in-person schooling.

Here locally students are set to return to in person learning, if they choose to do so, on August 11th.

“The lawsuit is asking that the mandate be taken away that was sent out by Commissioner Cochran and that our local school board gets to make a decision for what’s best for our community. So now, ABCE and Bay District Schools, we have been negotiating. We always work very well together and collaborate,” said ABCE President Denise Hinson.

Negotiations began on Monday and staff with ABCE showed up with a list of 21 different proposals.

With proposals including waiving end of year teacher evaluations, to cleaning school sites at least twice daily, President of ABCE Denise Hinson says they plan to sit down and iron things out in the coming days.

“We’re just making sure that masks and sanitizer is available, and who’s gonna be responsible for that. How many times they are going to do that. What happens when a child is positive in our classroom, or a teacher is positive, what are we gonna do at that point?” said Hinson.

Superintendent of Schools, Bill Husfelt says he sees both sides of the argument, and is keeping safety as the top priority.

“The teachers union did a survey of their own employees and they have a very high percentage, almost half the employees that have significant medical issues or concerns, and or family members that have concerns,” said Husfelt.

District leaders say that the negotiations and proposals involving COVID-19 will be resolved before school begins on August 11th.