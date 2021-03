This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Teachers and other education workers can now get a coronavirus vaccine under an executive order from President Joe Biden.

The vaccines can be obtained via Walmart, CVS, Publix, and other providers who are participating in the federal distribution program.

The new rule is part of a push by the Biden administration to get schools open.

This is not part of the state distribution and those eligible will only be able to get vaccines from the participating pharmacies.