Teachers have mixed emotions about the return of school

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — School is right around the corner for students, but teachers are already halfway through their first week.

At South Walton High School, teachers are adjusting to different precautions in place to start the semester during this new normal.

Teachers have been learning new training measures to welcome students back whether that is in person or online

“Our school is very well prepared for what is to come,” said AP History teacher Lance Climer.

Climber said he expects about 80 percent of his class to return back to in person.

“Well of course there is a concern,” said Climer. “But the district and the school has done the best they can.”

Both teachers and students are encouraged to wear masks while in school buildings.

“I think we live in a different time,” said Jenifer Celko an English teacher and AP Coordinator.

Celko said she is excited to see her students once again.

“But I also want to provide the best opportunity for students who decide to stay home,” said Celko.

During a two week training period, faculty will learn how to properly clean and disinfect, and how to operate in a 100-minute block schedule.

“Overall I think it is going to be productive,” said Celko. “It is going to be different.”

Through this new normal, Climer and Celko said they want to have a positive impact on their students.

“And interacting with them, and going to their sporting events, and encouraging them to be better citizens,” said Climer.

South Walton High School teachers will have longer breaks in-between classes to disinfect and clean before new students enter into their classrooms.

“I think being in front of the students helps center me,” said Celko. “I do not want anyone to get sick, I do not want to get sick, I don’t want any of my kids to get sick. And so there is that concern.”

Students can expect to start classes back up on August 17.