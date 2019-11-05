Teachers and support staff receive 3% pay raise and holiday bonuses

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Negotiations have wrapped up between Bay County Schools and the Association of Bay County Educators. Under the terms of the deal, teachers and support staff members will receive a 3% raise and a holiday bonus.

The district also agreed on an extra day of bereavement, going up from one to two days.

“Teachers are going to get a three percent raise this year and a three percent raise next year,” said Sharon Michalik, the district’s spokeswoman. “Then full-time employees that were with us this year and last year will get a $1,500 bonus, full-time employees who are new with us this year will get a $1,000 bonus and part-time employees will get a $500 dollar bonus.”

District staff say they gave as much of a raise to staff as possible by their budget.

“It comes from the 1.79% increase in Bay student allocations, so overall our budget went up 1.79% so while we would love to offer teachers much more, we believe teachers deserve all the money that they could possibly be paid, that 3% raise is balanced against the 1.79% increase in our budget, so there’s a limit to what we could offer,” said Michalik.

Both the support staff union as well as the teachers union have to ratify the contract before it goes before the school board for approval.

“The raise goes into effect immediately and will be retroactive to the beginning of the school year. So what happens next is the union has to ratify the contract, so they have a meeting with their members and talk about the contracts. Then their members have to ratify it, or approve it and it’ll go before the school board next Tuesday, and the school board approves it as well. Then the finance people work their magic and get those checks ready,” said Michalik.

District officials said they hope to give out the bonuses before the holidays.