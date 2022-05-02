PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Hannah Caskey is a first-grade teacher at Hutchison Beach Elementary School.

She said she was completely caught off guard when Walmart made a surprise appearance in her classroom.

“I had no idea it was coming, Caskey said. “My administrators have been asking me some interesting questions and I really didn’t think anything of it but I put together a sweet list of things that I would love for my classroom next year and Walmart surprised me with most of them so I am so so excited and so blessed.”

It is Caskey’s first year teaching and when Walmart approached Hutchison Beach administration about donating supplies for Teacher Appreciation Week, Caskey seemed like an obvious choice.

“Ms. Caskey is an amazing first-grade teacher,” Hutchison Beach Elementary Assistant Principal Kayla Shepard said. “She’s super passionate and loves her children and her classroom and that’s why we chose Ms. Caskey.”

Caskey received $750 worth of school supplies and gift cards to help benefit her classroom, as well as a one-year Walmart+ membership.

“By and large teachers have to buy a ton of their own supplies which is worth it for the kids because you know they are going to see the gains and the growth but it’s also kind of painful for your pocket when you already don’t make that much money,” Caskey said.

“I’m glad that we were able to help bridge that gap, especially for Ms. Caskey being a new teacher, her first year teaching, and being able to help her set up her classroom and get the things she needs,” Pier Park Walmart Store Manager Jennifer Ross said.

May 2 through May 6 is Teacher Appreciation Week.