TDC Pursues Beach Re-nourishment for Mexico Beach, Benefit Concert to Raise Millions for Survivors

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Bay County's Tourist Development Council has their eye on the economy following Hurricane Michael .

"We're on the road to recovery. I mean it's gonna be a long road ahead," Dan Rowe, the TDC's president, said.

"Visitor spending in Bay County accounts for over $2.7 billion in annual spending. That's a lot of jobs. That's a lot of revenue coming into the small businesses that are here," Rowe said.

Most tax revenue comes from Panama City Beach, but other portions come from places like Mexico beach. The board is moving forward with implementing beach renourishment projects in the small town devastated by Michael.

"It's a very moving feeling because you're not in the dark. You have support and you have those people who want to make sure that you come back even better than you were before," Kimberly Shoaf, Mexico Beach's Community Development Council president, said.

"This project, we think for Mexico Beach, will have a lot of long-term benefits to Mexico Beach," Rowe said.

After Michael, all scheduled events in Panama City Beach were canceled. However, the Beach Home for the Holidays event is still on near Thanksgiving and has a special meaning this year.

"Beach home for the holidays should move forward because it's really about the community, it's really about Thanksgiving," Rowe said.

Aside from the weekend's normal Christmas festivities, a Hurricane Michael benefit concert will bring some of country music's biggest names and be televised on national networks.

"Our community, our city, our county, our panhandle that we love so much, isn't on the radar for the national scene anymore. It's gone. This is a way to bring it back and remind people, hey this is still happening. It's still here every day," a representative with PCB entertainment, the company putting the show on, said.

On Thursday, the board voted to front the $250,000 needed for production costs. The funds raised at Beach Home for the Holidays will go right back to those affected by hurricane Michael. One of the event's organizers said the concert could raise anywhere between $10 and $20 million for survivors.

"These dollars will flow into the local communities and the people that were impacted from the storm," Rowe said.

In a 5 to 4 vote, the board voted to approve a $2.64 million figure for building construction, facilities, and the turf at the Panama City Beach sports complex. Those who voted against it said the number is too high, while those for it said they don't believe there would be a lower bidder.