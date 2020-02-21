TDC plans to expand Panama City Beach Sports Complex

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Sports Complex is looking forward to future growth. 

The complex is adding different sports to their roster of tournaments, including lacrosse. They have also added WiFi throughout the park and have plans to add an umpire lounge. 

The Tourist Development Council is also in the works of negotiating to bring in an alcohol vendor to bring beer and wine into the park. But, their biggest addition will be adding in an indoor sports center on the east side of the park. 

“This project has been on the horizon for us,” said TDC President Dan Rowe. “We’ve been working on it for a number of years.”  

Bay County commissioners recently approved this project that will be submitted to the state and federal authorities for funding. Officials say they are planning to fund the $40 million project through FEMA and the Triumph Gulf Coast Fund. 

“It is really going to be a great benefit both from a tournament standpoint but also as a public asset,” Rowe said. 

Once the TDC receives funding they can begin working on the project. They expect the building to be completed 18 months after they receive the money.

