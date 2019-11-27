TFCU credit card holders receive surprise money

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Federal Credit Union (TFCU) gave away nearly $1.3 million to its credit card customers Tuesday morning.

TCFU deposited $50 into each member’s account who used a Tyndall credit card in the past six months and whose account is in good standing.

“We just wanted to do this because it’s Thanksgiving and we just want to tell our members that we’re thankful for them banking with us and for them using their Tyndall credit card,” Becca Bonner, AVP of marketing for TFCU, said.

If you’re not a current TCFU credit card holder, there’s still time to get the free $50. If you open a credit card by December 31 and do five transactions within 60 days, you’ll get the money.