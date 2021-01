TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — Saying it is designed to quash voices of Black and brown people, Florida Democratic lawmakers on Monday excoriated a proposal pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and legislative leaders aimed at cracking down on violent protests.

“We know, from lifetimes of experiences, who this will harm … communities of color, Black and brown Floridians. This is calculated political opportunism,” House Minority Co-leader Bobby DuBose, D-Fort Lauderdale, said during a video conference with reporters.