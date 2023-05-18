(NEXSTAR) — Target is recalling almost 5 million Threshold brand candles over concerns the jars they come in may crack or break during use — posing potential burn, fire and laceration hazards. Target says it has already received 137 reports of incident, including six injuries.

The affected items are all candles sold in stores nationwide and at Target.com from August 2019 through March 2023. The candles came in a variety of scents, styles and sizes and cost between $3 and $20, Target says.

Customers should immediately stop using them and return them to any Target store. The company says customers will receive full refunds.

ProductSizeItem number
Threshold™ Apple Blossom and Breeze candle (glass jar)5.5 oz054-09-1488
Threshold™ Berry Lemonade and Melon candle (glass jar)5.5 oz054-09-6393
Threshold™ Coconut Sorbet candle (glass jar)5.5 oz054-09-9509
Threshold™ Red Mandarin and Guava candle (glass jar)5.5 oz054-09-9789
Threshold™ Charcoal and Black Teak candle (glass jar)5.5 oz054-09-9837
Threshold™ Berry Lemonade and Melon candle (jar/3-wick)20 oz054-09-0051
Threshold™ Charcoal and Black Teak candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick)20 oz054-09-0052
Threshold™ Peony and Cherry Blossom candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick)20 oz054-09-1217
Threshold™ Water Mint and Eucalyptus candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick)20 oz054-09-3861
Threshold™ Ashwood and Palo Santo candle (jar/3-wick)20 oz054-09-5401
Threshold™ Soft Cashmere and Lavender candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick)20 oz054-09-6099
Threshold™ Red Mandarin and Guava candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick)20 oz054-09-6205
Threshold™ Vanilla Bean and Amber candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick)20 oz054-09-8037
Threshold™ Cerulean Surf and Sea candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick)20 oz054-09-8523
Threshold™ Coconut Sorbet candle (jar/3-wick)20 oz054-09-8621
Threshold™ Warm Cider and Cinnamon candle (glass jar)20 oz054-09-8753
Threshold™ Apple Blossom and Breeze candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick)20 oz054-09-9473
Threshold™ Tangerine Ginger candle (jar/3-wick)20 oz054-09-9926
Threshold™ Vetiver and Moss wood wick candle (milky white glass with wooden lid)14 oz054-09-0185
Threshold™ Coconut and Honey crackling wooden candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick)14 oz054-09-0458
Threshold™ Coconut and Honey wood wick candle (milky white glass jar with wooden lid/3-wick)14 oz054-09-0570
Threshold™ Black Cedar wood wick candle (milky white glass with wooden lid/3-wick)14 oz054-09-2433
Threshold™ Red Mango and Amber wood wick candle (milky white glass with wooden lid/3-wick)14 oz054-09-3560
Threshold™ Acai Berry and Spruce crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick)14 oz 054-09-6389
Threshold™ Whiskey & Oak crackling wooden wick candle (lidded glass jar/3-wick)14 oz054-09-7215
Threshold™ Rose and Cedar crackling wooden wick candle (lidded glass jar/3-wick)14 oz054-09-7216
Threshold™ Vanilla and Bergamot crackling wooden wick candle (lidded glass jar/3-wick)14 oz 054-09-7217
Threshold™ Leather and Embers crackling wooden wick candle (lidded glass jar/3-wick)14 oz054-09-7218
Threshold™ Ocean Air and Moss crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick)14 oz054-09-8292
Threshold™ Rosemary and Linen crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick)14 oz054-09-8344
Threshold™ Fir and Suede crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick)14 oz054-09-8910
Threshold™ Coastal Wind and Lavender wood wick candle (milky white glass with wood lid/3-wick)14 oz054-09-8964
Threshold™ Rainwater Lily wood wick candle (milky white glass with wooden lid/3-wick)14 oz054-09-9132
Threshold™ Sandalwood and Smoke crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick)14 oz054-09-9219
Threshold™ Eucalyptus and Palm crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick)14 oz054-09-9441
Threshold™ Applewood and Amber crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick)14 oz054-09-9550
Threshold™ Fennel and Pine crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick)14 oz054-09-9851

Target says customers can also contact the company to receive prepaid return labels if they wish to return the items by mail.

Any customers with questions or concerns can call Target at (800) 440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily. You can also visit the Target Product Recalls page.