Tampa man faces second set of charges for connection to Bay County missing child case

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–A Tampa man is facing a second set of charges for his connection to a missing child case in Bay County. The man is accused of sexual battery on an underage girl and traveling with her from Panama City to Tampa.

The 11-year-old Bay County girl was reported missing on March 20th after telling her grandparents she was staying at a friend’s house for about a week. She had last been seen on March 13th.

“It was later discovered on the 20th that she was not at that house and had not been there that week,” said Captain Jason Daffin with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation and learned 30-year-old Cory Hutchinson of Tampa may be involved. Captain Daffin says it is believed the two were connected by a mutual person. They later contacted Hutchinson.

“He was advised to contact law enforcement if he had information or knew where she was out, ultimately she got returned home the early hours of the 21st,” Capt. Daffin said.

After she was returned home, investigators interviewed the young girl. They learned Hutchinson had been sending her pornographic anime images on Instagram and discussed her coming to stay with him.

According to the affidavit complaint, the defendant messaged the girl “Got your bag and clothes?”. He also sent her a message saying he gives great massages and his only rule is that she is either naked or in a bathing suit when she visits him because it makes it easier for his hands to “glide from the calves up to the thigh, hip, back, and shoulders in a fluid motion”.

He then allegedly told her she is allowed to walk around naked or half-naked while at his house because it doesn’t bother him.

“It was obvious that there was some kind of relationship going on between the 11-year-old and Cory Hutchinson,” Capt. Daffin said.

Evidence was collected from Hutchinson’s residence as well as the victim.

Hutchinson was arrested on April 5th and charged with solicitation of a minor for sex, the transmission of harmful material to a minor, and interference with custody.

“Upon him getting extradited back to Bay County, he was interviewed and made some admissions as far as his activities with the girl down in the Tampa area,” Capt. Daffin said.

Hutchinson told authorities his little sister introduced him to her and that he believed she was of age.

On Tuesday, he was charged in Tampa on three counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12, three counts of sexual battery of a victim under 12, and one count of traveling to meet a minor to solicit illegal acts.

He is currently out on bond in Bay County.