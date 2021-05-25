Tampa man arrested for sexual battery of 11-year-old reported missing from Bay County, police say

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa man has been arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation and sexual battery of an 11-year-old girl who had been reported missing for over a week in Bay County.

According to Tampa police, the child was reported missing from her home in Bay County and had last been seen on March 13. The young girl was later found safe at her home on March 21.

An investigation revealed that the girl had been communicating with Cory Hutchinson, 30, who lives in Tampa during the time she was missing.

According to police, the two had traveled to several cities in Florida, including Orlando and Tampa.

The investigation produced probable cause in Bay County for Hutchinson’s arrest for interference with child custody, transmission of harmful material to a minor, and use of device to solicit sex with a minor.

While in the Bay County Jail, Hutchinson told police that he traveled to the child’s home where he picked her up and took her to his apartment in Tampa.

Hutchinson has been charged in Tampa with three counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12, three counts of sexual battery of a victim under 12, and one count of traveling to meet a minor to solicit illegal acts.