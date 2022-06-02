PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of Hurricane season might form today.

The system is attempting to organize and it’s possible we see TD1 or Tropical Storm Alex today. However, shear is already pushing the convection down to the south and east of the main vortex. This could lead to a center relocation and a weaker solution. However it turns out, the storm is expected to bring heavy rain to South Florida.

Meanwhile, there are no impacts expected for Northwest Florida and no changes to the forecast.

We are most likely looking at a weak tropical storm around Fort Myers on Saturday.

If you are thinking of or have already bought plane tickets to somewhere in the south or central peninsula of Florida this weekend there is no compelling reason to cancel your plans. However, you should expect Saturday to be a washout.

Conditions will improve by Sunday.

Meanwhile, here at home, we expect mostly sunny days with temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s.