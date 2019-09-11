Tallahassee man charged with killing Canadian military member in Bay County

A Tallahassee man was arrested and charged with murder after the man he allegedly attacked died from his injuries, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in a news release.

On Saturday, a group of individuals met and talked with Martin Liam Brayman, 33, a Master Corporal in the Canadian military stationed on Tyndall Air Force Base. Brayman Brayman them to his home on Beach Drive, on Panama City Beach. Once at the home, Brayman’s girlfriend and roommate became uncomfortable with the new group and the group was asked to leave.

Brayman apologized and told the group they would get together later.

Once the group left, they realized they did not get any contact information from Brayman. They returned to the home on Beach Drive and Brayman came out to talk with them. His girlfriend and roommate watched from inside the home.

According to witnesses, as the driver of the white Mercedes stood outside the vehicle and got Brayman’s contact information, Justin Timmons, 23, one of the passengers, seemed to grow agitated as he waited in the car. He got out of the vehicle, walked up to the victim, and hit him in the head. When Brayman fell, the group drove away in the Mercedes.

Subsequent investigation indicates Timmons struck the victim multiple times, deputies wrote. Brayman was taken to a hospital but sustained a serious head injury and died from his injuries Monday night.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Bay County investigators obtained a warrant on an open count of murder for Timmons. He was arrested Tuesday in Leon County. He will be transported to the Bay County Jail.