Talk of a hospital coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday afternoon the St. Joe company met with the Bay Building Industries Association, where they held a ‘lunch and learn’ to discuss issues facing Bay County residents. One being the lack of a hospital in Panama City Beach.



Long time Bay County residents are all too aware that there is a lack of medical facilities in Panama City Beach.



However the St. Joe company may be changing that soon. During this ‘lunch and learn’ meeting they talked about making major changes to our area in terms of medical facilities.



“It’s not just us a lot of community leaders and folks in pcb want a hospital on the beach, we agree with them, there is a need for a hospital there. So from our perspective, we will work with anybody that has an interest in opening a hospital on the beach,” said CEO of St Joe Company, Jorge Gonzalez.



The Bay Medical Beach E.R. Is located near the intersection of Panama City Beach Parkway (Hwy. 98) and Richard Jackson Boulevard, but a full hospital has been on the wish list of residents and city leaders for a long time