Take mental health moments to cope with COVID-19

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

Experts continue to add stress over coronavirus to our lives with statements like “this is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation,” but as much as we should wash our hands and practice social distancing, remember to take care of your emotional health as well.

Coronavirus can be stressful for people and communities as well as fear and anxiety that cause strong emotions in adults and children.

Everyone reacts differently to the emotional impact of a situation based on personal characteristics and experiences.

Reactions can include changes in sleep and difficulty concentrating as well as increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs.

Taking care of your emotional health will help you think clearly and self-care will help with your long-term healing.

Support yourself by taking care of your body with simple steps like deep breaths, stretching, eating healthy, regularly, and getting plenty of sleep.

Make time to unwind and build a strong support system by maintaining healthy relationships.

Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories because repeatedly hearing about a crisis can be upsetting.

If anxiety begins impacting your daily life for several days or weeks reach out to a clergy member, counselor, doctor, or contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-985-5990.

When parents and caregivers deal with the COVID-19 calmly and confidently, they can provide the best support for their children.

