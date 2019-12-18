Take extra time while traveling this holiday season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many families are traveling to see loved ones this holiday season, but how they get there is a process in itself.

Travel can be a hectic time for many, but there are ways to make it easier.

The best advice is to arrive at least an hour and a half to two hours before your flight takes off.

Weather can also be a factor for travelers, only not just where they board their plane, but where they are going as well.

Always check flight schedules and forecasts ahead of time.

“Those that don’t travel that frequently, pack your patience because we already have systems in place that make it work,” said Director of ECP Airport, Parker McClellan.

Checking online before packing can save you time at security.

“Go to the airline’s website, see what you can take on the plane. Go to https://www.tsa.gov/ . There’s pre-check available also on https://www.tsa.gov/precheck . There are all these opportunities that can make your trip easier,” said McClellan.

Flights are one aspect, but parking is another. At ECP you might see some changes in the coming weeks. The covered parking lot has to be repaired after the cover was damaged as a result of Hurricane Michael.

“When we close the covered parking lot all those cars are going to have to go somewhere. So we’re looking at various alternatives in our overflow lots as well as potential lots close to the airport. If we move to those we will increase our shuttle services and make sure everyone can get to and from the terminal in a safe and efficient manner,” said McClellan.

The covered parking lot will begin to close to incoming drivers starting at the beginning of January.