Swimming alert issued for part of North Bay after sewage spill

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven reported a sewage spill on Wednesday morning, which allowed nearly 5,000 gallons of raw sewage to spill over and flow into North Bay.

A power outage at Lift Station 3 in the 1200 block of Missouri Avenue caused the spill around 7:00 a.m., which Gulf Power was dispatched to immediately to get the station back up and running.

Now, The Florida Department of Health in Bay County has placed a portion of North Bay under a swimming advisory that stretches from Lynn Haven Bayou at A.L. Kinsaul Park to W. 10th Street and the entrance to Upper Goose Bayou.

Sewage contamination of water can expose swimmers to intestinal viruses, bacteria, and parasites. Swimming in the water may cause symptoms like food poisoning with vomiting and diarrhea. Infection is possible in open cuts and wounds that come in contact with the water.

The City of Lynn Haven will test the water and share results with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Bay County Health Department. Once levels are safe, the advisory will be lifted.

For more information, contact the DOH-Bay’s Environmental Health at 850-481-4806 or visit Bay.FloridaHealth.gov