Swimming Advisory issued for Johnson Bayou

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) –The City of Panama City is reporting nearly 5,100 gallons of raw sewage ended up in Johnson Bayou due to a lift station malfunction in the 800 block of W 12th Street.

City officials say the raw sewage entered a storm drain that releases into Johnson Bayou, and while they have completed the clean up process the Bay County Health Department advises against swimming in all of Johnson Bayou until further notice.

Sewage contamination of water can expose swimmers to intestinal viruses, bacteria, and parasites. Swimming in the water may cause symptoms like food poisoning with vomiting and diarrhea. Infection is possible in open cuts and wounds that come in contact with the water.

The City of Panama City will continue to test the water and share results with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Bay County Health Department. Once levels are safe, the advisory will be lifted.

For more information, contact the Bay CHD’s Environmental Health at 850-481-4806 or visit Bay.FloridaHealth.gov.