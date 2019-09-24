Swimming advisory issued for Johnson Bayou

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City reported 1,600 gallons of raw sewage entered a storm drain that discharges into Johnson Bayou.

A lift station malfunction on Wood Avenue caused the release.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is advising residents to not swim in Johnson Bayou in the area between Garden Club Drive, West Beach Drive, Wood Avenue and Florida Avenue.

The health department says the city will test the water and once levels are safe, the advisory will be lifted. Sewage contaminated water can expose swimmers to viruses and bacteria and could cause food poisoning like symptoms.

This is the fourth sewage spill in the past two months and the second in September. News 13’s digital team took a closer look at the issue. You can read that story here.