Swimmers stay out, PCB flags are double red

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Strong currents and a spate of water rescues led to Panama City Beach safety officials closing the beach to swimmers Monday.

Double red flags are currently posted on the sandy beaches of Bay County.

“Double red flags indicate very dangerous swimming conditions and, by county ordinance, the Gulf waters are closed to swimmers,” Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in a news release. “The surf is very strong and currents are treacherous at this time.”

Those who enter Gulf waters could be subject to arrest, officials added.

Visitors are asked to watch the Beach Flag Warning System to monitor swimming conditions on the beaches of Bay County. Flag poles are placed about every half-mile on the sand.

