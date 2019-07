PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- One person is dead after being pulled from the Gulf.

It happened on the beach behind the Runaway Island restaurant. First responders arrived at the scene shortly before 6 p.m.

The swimmer was pulled from the water unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released, but authorities tell News 13 he’s a 67-year-old resident of Panama City Beach.