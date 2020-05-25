SWFD rescues swimmer by Walton Dunes beach access

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB)–In South Walton, a busy Memorial Day weekend left one person in the hospital after being rescued from the Gulf.

According to the South Walton Fire District, the incident happened 3.5 miles from Santa Clara at the Walton Dunes beach access between Eastern and Deer Lakes.

The South Walton Fire District says they have responded to multiple rescues along the beaches this weekend, with more than 15 calls on Sunday alone.

Swimmers are advised to follow the beach flag system and swim in areas with a lifeguard. To check the status of beach flags before you go out, you can download the Storm Track 13 app on any mobile device.

