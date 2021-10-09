SWFD officials warn residents to clean out lint in dryer

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — South Walton Fire District officials are warning all residents to clean out the lint from their dryer.

SWFD firefighters responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon around 4:30 in the area of Bud’s Lane in Santa Rosa Beach.

They saw smoke when they arrived on the scene and began their investigation immediately, within the commercial laundry facility. Crews located the source of the smoke after opening the ductwork of a dryer unit. It was there they were able to extinguish lint that caught fire.

Thankfully no one was injured and damages were minimal. Officials said this could have been much worse.

During this fire prevention month, SWFD wants to remind residents to be cautious and aware to help ensure safety for your family.