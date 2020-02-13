SWFD looks for new lifeguards

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — They protect and serve our beaches year-round and now, they are looking for new members to hit the sand and take the stand.

“If you ever wanted to work in the best office environment in the world, we’ve got the job for you,” said South Walton Fire District Beach Operations Director, David Vaughan.

The South Walton Fire District is looking for lifeguards for this upcoming summer. They are moving into their 15th season patrolling the beach, but this year they are coming up short.

“We have a group of about 20-25 returning guards but right now we are down to less than 10,” Vaughan said.

After applying, Vaughan says some tend to back off after hearing about the physical requirements. But, he says his staff will help anyone make the cut

“We have an amazing training staff,” Vaughan said. “I could go into the accolades our training staff has, but they will take you from zero to hero. As long as you keep coming back, we will get you to where you need to be.”

Vaughan says this is a very important job, in both educating and protecting the community.

“What we want to do is teach people what to expect and what to do, so we are very important in getting that message out and also helping enforce, educate and rescue,” Vaughan said.

To learn more about being a SWFD lifeguard, click here.

