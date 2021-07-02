SWFD is asking you to leave the show to the pros this Fourth of July

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — South Walton Fire District is encouraging residents to attend a professional light show instead of lighting off their own this Fourth of July.

“Leave the shows to the pros, people, it’s all about allowing the trained professionals to hold the firework displays,” said SWFD Public Information Officer Mackenzie McClintock.

Over at SWFD firefighters recreated a dangerous situation involving fireworks starting a house fire.

“Not only can it land somewhere that can ignite but it can cause a structure fire or loss of property, but they can also shoot off in a different direction than you planned, which can cause someone to lose a limb or lose a life,” said McClintock.

Fire can start quickly because of leaves and debris sitting on a roofs.

“Please do your part and do not light fireworks,” said McClintock. “We understand it is legal but that does not mean it’s safe.”

Watch small children near the fireworks, even while using sparklers.

“For generations, everybody celebrated the fourth of July and will take sparklers and will give them to children,” said Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez. “Not thinking of the consequences. But again, all we are trying to do is provide some awareness that these things get hot. At one point the thing reached 12,000 degrees. Towards the end when the sparkler was almost done it was still over 100 degrees. So keep that in mind if you choose to use them, keep an eye on your children.”

Sanchez said the key tip to making sure your family, including pets, are staying safe this holiday season, is to visit South Walton firework displays instead of lighting your own fireworks. Leave the show to the pros.