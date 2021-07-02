SWFD continues to grow its department

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — With many firefighters retiring over the past few years at South Walton Fire District, there have been open positions.

After Friday, some empty positions have been filled. Two men have been pinned in a traditional ceremony, with their families in attendance.

Chief Ryan Crawford said it is great seeing these men make it past the probationary period and join the station officially as full-time employees after their hard work checking off training requirements. Friday marked an important day in their career, as well as the department. There are about 100 firefighters- EMTs on staff.

“We are trying to keep up with the growth in the community, we have plans for an additional fire station out to the east out in the water sound north area and we are working really diligently over there,” said Crawford. “That will just mean there will be a lot for opportunities for upper mobility for our folks internally, promotional opportunities, and additional areas of responsibility and in the end, serving our community.”

Chief Crawford said conducting the pinning ceremony today brought back memories for him.

It means a lot to the staff and families watching their department continue to grow to help out the community in South Walton.