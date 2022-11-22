SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It looks like Christmas came early at South Walton Fire District.

Gifts filled up the lobby for Walton County kids.

Every year for the last 22 years, Caring and Sharing of North and South Walton has partnered with the South Walton Fire District for their Angel Tree Program.

This year more than 200 local kids will have gifts under the tree.

South Walton Fire District Public Information Officer Mackenzie McClintock said they have already run out of angel cards.

“It’s just a blessing,” McClintock said. “I mean, ultimately, it’s about giving back to the community that gives so much to us. So if that means being a rallying point for Christmas gifts every year, we’re going to keep doing it. And so for 22 years in a row, we’ve been able to do this. Let’s make it 22 more.”

If you took an angel card, the deadline to bring gifts to the station is December 1.