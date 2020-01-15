SweetBay moves forward in property development

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More housing is soon coming into Panama City.

Panama City city commissioners approved on Tuesday the final plat for phase 2A of the SweetBay subdivision.

This phase will bring in over 100 new residential houses to the community. During phase one of the project, 68 acres were developed and 227 homes were created.

Panama City city commissioner, Mike Nichols, says bringing more housing into the area is always good for the community.

“It is beautiful, it is well landscaped and the school is doing very well,” Nichols said. “A lot of people are looking to move to the community or the city because of the opportunities of SweetBay.”

