SweetBay community continues growth

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Since its grand opening back in May of 2016, the SweetBay community continues to grow day by day.

“People love it,” said Director of Marketing Holly Pituch. “I think when people come here, they always say ‘it just feels really good here’.”

With the completion of phase one, the community brought in over 250 homes, a swimming pool, a park and the community’s own neighborhood charter school.

“There is a lot of meticulous planning that has gone into everything from the sidewalks to landscaping to the homes,” Pituch said.

Now, it is time for phase two of the development. At Tuesday’s Panama City city commission meeting, commissioners approved the development of phase 2A of the project.

“We are entitled fully for the entire project for over 3,200 homes or dwellings of some sort,” Pituch said.

In the future, they hope to bring a retail district into the area as well through a town center. They plan to bring in shops, restaurants, a fitness center and even a possible marina.

“Those things are in the works now,” Pituch said. “We are working with a broker to help find partners to develop those with us.”

They hope to have these plans in motion within the next few years.

