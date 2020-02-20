SWAT leader rescued others while under fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As the leader of Panama City’s SWAT team Lt. Chris Nichol constantly trains for danger.

“We train very hard. We train religiously and we train for some of the worst possible scenarios,” Nichol said. “We intentionally put ourselves in nearly unwinnable situations to stress test ourselves and make sure we’re capable of surviving scenarios like that.”

But May 22 of 2018 brought more than a scenario. Nichol joined with other officers and members of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Panama City Beach Police to rescue officers that were pinned down by the gunfire of an active shooter.

“There were well over a hundred rounds fired coming from both directions,” Nichol said. “I don’t know the exact number or how it was divided up but there was quite a bit of sustained fire.”

Despite the danger, all the officers survived. Then in August of 2018 Nichol and his team were trying to defuse a domestic violence incident when the suspect opened fire.

“He actually took two rounds,” said Chief Scott Ervin. “One of them went in the SWAT shield and the second round clipped the top of the shield and actually struck him in the throat protector. Had he not had that on he probably would have been fatally injured from the shot. But still, the impact the round traveled through and out the back and it knocked him down.”

The impact and injury did not stop Nichol.

“Even under fire he had the forbearance to get back in the event and deploy less-lethal rounds at the suspect who had shot him,” Ervin said.

Nichol said that even though he was injured he believed he needed to do more.

“I very quickly ascertained that the job was not done and we still needed to make sure the subject was in custody and nobody else was in danger,” Nichol said. “I have an obligation to my team and my community to make sure that I saw this through.”

Nichol was awarded a medal of honor and medal of distinction by PCPD. He was also nominated for officer of the year by Florida’s attorney general. News 13 is also highlighting Nichol as part of our Honoring the Badge series.

Nichol says its the team that really deserves the credit.

“There’s nothing about these events that I’ve been nominated for that was just me,” he said. “It was a team effort all the way through. and I may not even be here today if not for some of the teamwork. and I can say the same for some other officers that were in some tight spots.”