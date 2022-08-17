WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two suspects were arrested after breaking into a vehicle while the victims were enjoying the beach, deputies said.

According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Katherine Gutierrez and 26-year-old Adrian Diaz Rodriguez entered into a vehicle by disabling the driver’s side door lock.

The suspects then took two backpacks, a wallet, and a purse, court records said. The stolen items belonged to three different victims.

Investigators said they used the stolen credit cards at Publix, Walgreens, and Target in Panama City Beach.

WCSO Criminal Investigators Bureau said they obtained video surveillance of a male and female using the cards.

WCSO Criminal Intelligence Division were able to match the suspects to a rental vehicle in the area at the time of the burglary, investigators wrote.

A BOLO, be on the lookout, was created and information was given to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court records, Gutierrez and Rodriguez were taken into custody at the Golden Coral on 23rd street in Panama City. Inside the vehicle of the suspects, deputies said they found the property of the victims.

“This is a very rare occurrence in our county,” said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “We still want to encourage our residents to lock their doors and take their belongings – don’t leave anything in plain sight.”



Gutierrez and Rodriguez have active warrants out of Walton County for burglary and grand theft from a motor vehicle.

Records also state that they are also facing charges in Bay County connected to the use of the stolen credit cards and will be extradited following their sentences.