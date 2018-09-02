Suspects in Alabama Drive-by Shooting Caught in Holmes County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. - Three suspects wanted in connection to a drive by shooting have been arrested in Holmes County.

Authorities said the drive-by happened in Enterprise, Alabama on Friday. Deputies intercepted a pursuit at highways 90 and 10-A. The chase came to an end just west of Ponce De Leon when the suspects traveled through a field and were stopped by deputies.

Authorities arrested 21 year-old Michael Smith, 30 year-old Eric Nathaniel Hicks, and 20 year-old Bailee Nicole Taylor.

All three suspects are charged in the shooting. They are currently in the Holmes County jail awaiting extradition back to Alabama.

