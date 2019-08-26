Suspected burglar found wearing window frame in home

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Destin couple woke up to the sound of breaking glass in the middle of the night and found a barefoot man standing in a room of their house, tangled in drapes with a window frame wrapped around his waist.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Sibert Avenue around 1:40 Sunday morning.

One of the homeowners confronted the intruder and escorted him out of the house and asked the burglar for his name. The man identified himself as Vinnie Garcia.

Deputies saw Garcia walking away quickly from the home and instructed him to get on his knees. Garcia refused and said he was going home.

After ignoring multiple commands, deputies tazed Garcia and took him into custody.

Deputies say Garcia had minor cuts on his hands and feet from the broken window and refused to answer any questions about the break-in.

Garcia is charged with burglary to an occupied residence and resisting arrest without violence