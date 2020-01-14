Suspect still at large in Springfield murder

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB)–Police are still searching for the suspect in a Springfield murder case.



Officers were called to a home on Bob Little Road around 6:45 Friday night after reports of shots fired.



Once officers arrived on scene, they found 20 year-old Tania Baker lying in the front yard, suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries.



Police Chief Barry Roberts says the victim had just driven in from Georgia and was picking up her 8-month-old son.



He says she was going to head straight back to Georgia but was ambushed as she walked back to her car.



“The autopsy was completed this afternoon. It appears our victim was shot nearly point blank in the back of the head at least 1 time. She was shot a total of 4 times but one time it was very direct to the back of the head. I’m just gonna go ahead and say it, execution style,” Roberts said.



Roberts says the weapon used was most likely a revolver.

“We also recovered some wadding, shotgun round wadding, which would explain why we had found no shell casings at the scene. As it appears most likely a revolver was used that shoots a shotgun round,” Roberts said.



He believes this was a targeted incident and that the public is not in danger. They are still pursuing leads.