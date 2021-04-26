Suspect pleads not guilty in PCB teen murder

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of shooting two 14-year-olds on vacation at the beach pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted murder and second-degree murder.

The man originally told police that he shot the boys because they grabbed at his backpack.

In response, 37-year-old Christopher Lawrence Cox, pulled the backpack away from the victim, unzipped it, pulled a Colt .45 1911 handgun from the bag, cocked it, and “unloaded,” investigators wrote in an arrest affidavit.

The incident happened in late March on the sandy portion of Panama City Beach behind the Shores of Panama on Thomas Drive.

One of the boys was killed. The other was shot in the foot and the arm. He described Cox to police and they arrested him near the shooting. Investigators wrote that Cox has blood on his pants when he was arrested.

During an interview with police, Cox said he did not have a concealed weapons permit and that if the victims stole his bag he would have lost his gun, “which he stated he was not willing to do.”

Investigators also wrote that Cox acted, “in a moment of rage.”