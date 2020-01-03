Suspect involved in officer-involved shooting also wanted in Clarksville murder

CLARKSVILLE, Fla. (WMBB)–The suspect in the shooting of a Louisiana police officer is also wanted for the murder of a person in Calhoun County. Authorities say the suspect was living in Clarksville, working for a Hurricane Michael recovery team when he allegedly killed his co-worker and fled the state.



59-year-old Michael Lucas of Georgia is in custody after allegedly shooting Kiara Harris, a Grand Coteau police officer on January 1st.



Local authorities say Lucas is also the suspect in a murder that happened on New Year’s eve in Clarksville.



Lucas was living on Newsome Road in a small travel trailer. The victim was also living in a separate trailer on the same property. Both the suspect and the victim worked together.



The victim’s identity has not been released yet as the next of kin has not been notified.



“It appears that the victim was stabbed repeatedly with a knife and also bludgeoned so we feel like he was beaten and stabbed to death in this process,” said Glenn Kimbrel, the Calhoun County Sheriff.



The victim was found dead on January 1st. But the Sheriff’s Department believes the murder happened the night before on December 31st.



“We discovered that on New Year’s Eve at about 7:30 p.m., the person of interest borrowed a truck from the resident that lives on the property full time,” Kimbrel said.



Lucas borrowed the truck but he never returned. Instead, he fled to Louisianna where he then allegedly shot the Grand Coteau police officer during a routine traffic stop.



Lucas then tried to flee the scene with Harris pursuing him.



He then lost control of the vehicle crashing it in a ditch and fled on foot. Lucas was arrested a short time later.



Lucas is now in custody in Louisiana for attempted first-degree murder. But no charges have been filed yet in Florida.



“We haven’t lodged any charges at this time matter of fact, my investigators are working with the assistant state attorney as we speak to try and see what the charges are gonna be,” Kimbrel said.



The motive is also not known at this time.