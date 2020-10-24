Suspect in Thursday evening Panama City shooting arrested

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–One man is behind bars after opening fire during a drug altercation Thursday night in Panama City. Officers say it happened at the 800 block of East Tenth Street.

After arriving on the scene, law enforcement located a victim who had been beaten and another victim who had been shot. The victim with a gun shot wound suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

They later identified 30-year-old Ivory Broxton-Jackson as the suspect who fled the scene.

Panama City Police worked with the Mariana Police Department and the Jackson County Sherriff’s Office and located Broxton in Marianna.

He’s facing over 10 charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and more.

The investigation is ongoing.