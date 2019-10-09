Suspect in September shooting arrested

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a man Wednesday who DeFuniak Springs Police say is the suspect in a September shooting.

On September 18, DeFuniak Springs Police responded to Will Kelly Avenue. Eyewitness reports said 34-year-old Ishmeal Hodges had driven a vehicle to the end of the street where he confronted several subjects and began firing at them. He then left the area.

Investigators say Hodges was reluctant to surrender but did eventually comply.

Hodges is currently awaiting his first appearance at the Jackson County Jail and will be brought back to Walton County to face charges including aggravated assault with a firearm.