Suspect in September shooting arrested

News
Posted: / Updated:

Ismeal Hodges (Photo Courtesy Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers)

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a man Wednesday who DeFuniak Springs Police say is the suspect in a September shooting.

On September 18, DeFuniak Springs Police responded to Will Kelly Avenue. Eyewitness reports said 34-year-old Ishmeal Hodges had driven a vehicle to the end of the street where he confronted several subjects and began firing at them. He then left the area.

Investigators say Hodges was reluctant to surrender but did eventually comply.

Hodges is currently awaiting his first appearance at the Jackson County Jail and will be brought back to Walton County to face charges including aggravated assault with a firearm.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Calhoun-Liberty Hospital looking to rebuild

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calhoun-Liberty Hospital looking to rebuild"

COLD CASE: Kristy Rogers

Thumbnail for the video titled "COLD CASE: Kristy Rogers"

Panhandle leaders reflect as Hurricane Michael one year anniversary approaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panhandle leaders reflect as Hurricane Michael one year anniversary approaches"

Clark & Son Inc. to bring new jobs to Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clark & Son Inc. to bring new jobs to Panama City"

Tracking the Tropics: 1 Year Since Hurricane Michael

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking the Tropics: 1 Year Since Hurricane Michael"

Hurricane Michael 1 year later

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurricane Michael 1 year later"
More Local News