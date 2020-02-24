LIVE NOW /
Suspect in officer-involved shooting is in jail

News

Sonny Floyd

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The man who was shot by police officers earlier this month is now in jail, court records show.

Panama City Police officers responded to a disturbance on Highway 98 and Arthur Avenue on February 15 when they tried to make contact with Sonny James Floyd, 58. Floyd ran away and attempted to hide behind a large metal storage container.

“The defendant armed himself with a machete that he had concealed on him, stepped out from behind the storage container and raised the machete in an aggressive manner while taking a step toward the officers,” according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers first used a taser and Floyd dropped the machete. He then attempted to pull out a knife, according to the arrest affidavit.

At that point, an officer shot Floyd. His injuries were not life-threatening and he was taken to a local hospital where he was treated.

Floyd is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and carrying a concealed weapon.

