Suspect charged in St. Andrews shooting

Arthur Middleton III

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man who walked out of a Bayview Avenue bar and shot another man has been arrested.

Panama City Police said Arthur Middleton III, 31, is charged with aggravated battery.

Investigators said that on December 4, Middleton walked out of the Salty Hobo pulled out a gun and shot the victim who was standing in the roadway. The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right leg.

After the shooting Middleton ran to his car and escaped the area, investigators wrote. His first appearance before a judge is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

