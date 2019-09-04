Suspect charged in 2015 murder

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna Police have announced an arrest in a 2015 murder case.

On January 19, 2015, 72-year-old David Tinsley was found dead in his home on Graham Street with crime-scene evidence indicating foul play.

Throughout the nearly five-year-long investigation, police say 56-year-old Jessie Jackson of Marianna was developed as a suspect. Jackson was charged on August 30, 2019 with second-degree murder.

Jackson is currently serving a sentence at the Columbia Correctional Institute in Lake City, Florida for a charge unrelated to Tinsley’s murder.

The Marianna Police Department, the 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were involved in the investigation.

Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett tells News13 why he and his team never gave up in their search for answers.

“You know, I guess the important thing is, you know, we never forget the victim,” Chief Baggett said. “I mean, Mr. Tinsley was a 72-year-old man, lived alone. His wife had recently passed away. And, that’s what’s important. You know, never forget the victim.”





