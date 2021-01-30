Suspect arrested in PCB double murder admits to committing crime

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay County investigators arrested Ruez Hicks Jr. Friday afternoon in connection with a double murder that happened Wednesday in Panama City Beach on Delmar Drive. Investigators believe Hicks is a transient from Georgia who’s been in the area for about two months.

An arrest report from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office reveals a confession from the 19-year-old man investigators arrested and charged with two open counts of murder.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, investigators tracked hicks down after finding out he used a debit card that belonged to one of the victims.

After investigators took him into custody, Hicks told them he stumbled across this home on Delmar Drive, and because no one was home, he decided to burglarize it.

Hicks said as he was stealing items, the victims then arrived at the home.

Investigators told us earlier this week the two victims were both from Georgia and were in town doing work on the home.

The report goes on to say that as the men confronted Hicks about the burglary, Hicks admitted to shooting each of them in the chest.

Hicks then admitted to stealing one of their wallets and using one of their debit cards at a local Dollar General.

He is also charged with armed burglary and robbery with a firearm.