Suspect Arrested in Panama City Beach Shooting

Panama City Beach, Fla. - A 22-year-old from Murfreesboro, Tenn. was arrested and charged in connection to a Panama City Beach drive-by shooting.

Demarcus Leach is charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle within a 1000 feet of another person. Leach allegedly was in an altercation at Harpoon Harry's prior to the Monday incident, police wrote in a news release.

After leaving Harpoon Harry's Leach fired two shots out the window of his 2011 Audi with a 9 mm Glock, police wrote.

Leach is scheduled to go to his first appearance before a judge Wednesday afternoon