News

Suspect Arrested in Panama City Beach Shooting

Posted: Mar 06, 2019 11:19 AM EST

Updated: Mar 06, 2019 11:19 AM EST

Panama City Beach, Fla. - A 22-year-old from Murfreesboro, Tenn. was arrested and charged in connection to a Panama City Beach drive-by shooting. 

Demarcus Leach is charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle within a 1000 feet of another person. Leach allegedly was in an altercation at Harpoon Harry's prior to the Monday incident, police wrote in a news release.

After leaving Harpoon Harry's Leach fired two shots out the window of his 2011 Audi with a 9 mm Glock, police wrote. 

Leach is scheduled to go to his first appearance before a judge Wednesday afternoon

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest Videos

More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center