Suspect arrested in crossbow assault

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Sunday, June 14th Ft. Walton Beach police responded to a call reguarding a man who had been shot in the head with an arrow.

Officers aided the victim, Benny Davis, who was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for serious head injuries and later released.

Davis stated he was riding his bike when a truck pulled up beside him and shot him in the head with an arrow. Detectives investigated and found that the suspect, Mathew Ross Peters, was operating the suspected vehicle and fired the arrow from a crossbow at Davis’ head. A BOLO was then issued for the 90’s Ford pickup truck.

On Tuesday a Fort Walton Beach detective spotted the suspect vehicle parked at the Sea Breeze Inn. A perimiter was established and surveilance was conducted until the suspect was spotted leaving his room with armed with a crossbow.

Peters was charged with one count of Aggravated Battery with a deadly weapon, one count of firing a deadly missile into a moving vehicle and possession of methamphetamine. He was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to call Detective Zbikowski at the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9537.